Pet adoption fees waived in November at OC Animal Care

Orange County residents interested in adopting a pet in November will have some of their initial fees covered as part of a promotion sponsored by the office of county Supervisor Lisa Bartlett.

People who take advantage of the promotion between now and Nov. 30 will also have the cost of fixing, microchipping and vaccinating their new family member covered, saving them an average of about $225, Orange County Animal Care spokeswoman Jackie Tran said.

They will also be given a certificate for a free veterinary exam and a bag of pet food while supplies last. But adopters will still have to pay some license fees, which range between $20 and $51, Tran said.

Prospective adopters must make an appointment before meeting the critters housed at OC Animal Care’s shelter in Tustin and are encouraged to plan ahead. Lists of adoptable pets can be found on OC Animal Care’s website.

Desi is a 1-year-old rooster who is up for adoption at Orange County Animal Care’s shelter in Tustin. Prospective adopters who bring home a pet in November will have most of their fees waived thanks to a promotion sponsored by the office of Supervisor Lisa Bartlett through the end of the month. (Courtesy of OC Animal Care)

There were 151 dogs and 51 cats up for adoption as of Thursday. There were also 28 rabbits, 11 hamsters, four guinea pigs, a northern quail named Jeremy, and Desi, a red and black rooster who was taken in from Anaheim, listed as available.

The promotion running through the end of this month potentially saves new pet owners hundreds of dollars. However, they should keep in mind that bringing an animal into their household can involve well over a decade of commitment to their care.

William is an 11-week-old kitten who is up for adoption this month at Orange County Animal Care’s shelter. (Courtesy of OC Animal Care)

The rate of pet adoptions had skyrocketed two years ago amid the emergence of COVID-19 and the implementation of stay at home orders. But months later, shelters nationwide became overwhelmed with unwanted pets returned by people who decided they no longer wanted to care for them.

“We are thankful many people adopted animals during the pandemic, but as the world opened back up and people resumed in-office work and normal travel routines, OC Animal care is seeing an increase of animals coming to the shelter,” Tran said. “Additionally, OC Animal Care’s inventory consists of mostly large breed dogs, many of which have medical or behavioral challenges.”

Over 95% of the dogs currently in the agency’s care are of a large breed, Tran said. And about a third of the canines at the shelter, which have been there the longest, have medical or behavioral challenges and are in the most desperate need of a forever home.

Research cited by the American Kennel Club suggests that the vast majority of new pet owners underestimate the costs of pet ownership. Owners spend an average of at least about $15,000 over the 10- to 15-year lifespan of a dog. Some have reported investing over $93,000 in pet care.

Penny is a 7-month-old hamster mix who is up for adoption at Orange County Animal Care’s shelter in Tustin. (Courtesy of OC Animal Care)

