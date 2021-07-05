Op-Ed: Who returns their pandemic pets? For years, my shelter pet has been rescuing me
Fumiko Chino and Nathan Gray were colleagues at Duke University Medical Center when they began collaborating on their first graphic op-ed. This one is inspired by the sadness of seeing people return shelter pets as the pandemic lockdowns end — and features Franklin, a devoted rescue cat who has been an anchor for Chino through both triumph and trauma.
Fumiko Chino is a radiation oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. @fumikochino
Nathan Gray is an assistant professor of medicine and palliative care at Duke University School of Medicine and an artist who draws comics on medical topics. @NathanAGray
