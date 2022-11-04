Class back in session at modernized Fountain Valley middle school

Ocean View School District administrators and special guests got a good view of Vista View Middle School on Thursday afternoon.

The district hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Fountain Valley middle school, which recently underwent a $29-million modernization.

The exterior and interior of the school are now adorned with vibrant images that reflect Vista View’s STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) learning environment.

Catt Duong, 12, right, Nathan Hou, 12, center and other students play Rocket League at the new esports lab at the newly remodeled Vista View Middle School in Fountain Valley on Thursday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Vista View now has amenities including new science classrooms, a culinary arts center with an outdoor garden and a media/library center. It also has an esports technology classroom with advanced computers for competitive gaming, a custom lunch shelter, a new physical fitness course and more.

“The classrooms at Vista View have been thoughtfully designed to provide opportunities for innovation, hands-on learning and collaboration with peers,” OVSD Supt. Michael Conroy said in a statement.

Though Vista View is in Fountain Valley, a sizable amount of Huntington Beach kids go there, including those from the Oak View neighborhood.

Ocean View School District board members, faculty and students cut a ribbon during the grand reopening ceremony of Vista View Middle School in Fountain Valley on Thursday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

The modernization project was funded through Measure R, a general obligation bond passed in 2016. Modernizations have also been completed at Westmont Elementary in Westminster, College View Elementary in Huntington Beach and Marine View Middle School in Huntington Beach.

Star View Elementary in Midway City is next, currently being renovated with Measure R funds.

Members of the public eat fresh baked cookies in the culinary arts kitchen at Vista View Middle School during the grand reopening ceremony for the school in Fountain Valley on Thursday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)