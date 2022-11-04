Man found not guilty by way of insanity in mother’s killing committed to mental institution

A man found not guilty by way of insanity in the 2019 homicide of his mother in Laguna Beach was committed to a mental institution on Friday.

Per the recommendations of psychologists appointed by both prosecutors and public defenders, a judge found that Matthew Bryson McDonald, 37, must receive treatment regardless of his volition as an inpatient with the California Department of State Hospitals. His commitment will last for an indefinite amount of time, pending an annual review of his mental health and capacity to potentially stand trial.

McDonald had been diagnosed with catatonic schizophrenia and was under the care of his mother, Megan Estes Hampton, who became his court-appointed conservator in 2007. He had formally contested the arrangement, which gave her the right to force him to take medication, several times over the years. But he wound up withdrawing each of his petitions.

Screams were heard from their residence in the Laguna Terrace Park mobile home community shortly before he was seen leaving in her car on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. A friend found Hampton stabbed to death at about 10:45 a.m.

Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled McDonald over in Dana Point about 30 minutes later. There was blood on his clothing at the time.

McDonald had initially pleaded not guilty to one count of murder but later admitted to his mother’s homicide during a hearing Monday, Oct. 17. He was subsequently found to be legally insane and unable to stand trial.

There is no statute of limitations on murder. If at some point McDonald is deemed competent to face the charges that had been filed against him, prosecutors may attempt to bring the case to court again.

McDonald and Hampton moved from Upland to Laguna Beach in 2015. Friends described her as a loving caregiver who tried everything to help her son get better.

