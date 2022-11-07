Pedestrian struck and killed in Beach Boulevard crash Monday ID’d

Huntington Beach police are investigating a fatal crash that took place early Monday on Beach Boulevard, when a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the northbound lanes, just north of Slater Avenue, according to officials.

Officers were called to the location at 2:30 a.m. and found the pedestrian deceased in the roadway, according to a news release issued Monday. Orange County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle said the county coroner’s office identified the victim as Michael Klassen, 30, of Laguna Niguel.

The driver of a gray Jeep Compass, a 50-year-old Fountain Valley man whose name is not being released to the public, remained on scene and cooperated with police, the release stated.

Investigators believe the Jeep was traveling northbound past the intersection when it struck the man, who had been in the northbound lanes at the time of impact. It does not appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision, police reported.

The crash is being handled by HBPD’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation team. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it is asked to call traffic investigator Doug Demetre at (714) 536-5670.

