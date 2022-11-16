Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Fountain Valley

A Garden Grove man was killed after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bike on a residential street in Fountain Valley Tuesday morning, authorities said in a news release.

Phong Khuu, 62, the bicyclist, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fountain Valley police responded to a call regarding the incident at the intersection of Sunn Avenue and Los Coches Street, which serves as an entry point to the neighborhood off Edinger Avenue just north of Mile Square Park.

Scott McDonough, 43, of Fountain Valley, the driver of the vehicle, remained at the scene. Authorities said McDonough was driving northbound in a gray Honda CR-V, made a U-turn at Sunn Avenue, and then struck Khuu as he was crossing Los Coches Street.

Flowers left on the corner of Los Coches Street and Sunn Avenue, the site of a fatal accident in Fountain Valley on Tuesday. (Andrew Turner)

Police arrested McDonough on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. He was being held in custody on $100,000 bail, according to Orange County jail records. McDonough was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

“My heart goes out to the family that had the loss of life,” Fountain Valley Police Chief Matt Sheppard said. “We feel very saddened by this event. I believe it’s 100% preventable.”

Sheppard added that his department is making between 15 and 20 DUI arrests per month on average.

“It should be zero, but it’s not,” Sheppard continued. “It’s completely preventable. The individuals themselves have to make better decisions. It’s unacceptable. We’ve seen the trend go down over the years, but any loss of life or anyone who gets behind the wheel that does that type of activity is putting people’s lives in jeopardy.

“We will aggressively, and we do aggressively, enforce DUI patrols. We make DUI arrests on a regular basis, and we’re going to continue doing that. The message has to continue to grow and push forward.”

Fountain Valley police are asking anyone who witnessed the fatal traffic collision to call the department’s traffic bureau at (714) 593-4481.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.