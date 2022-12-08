18-year-old Huntington Beach woman killed in Westminster crash, 3 other teens hospitalized

An 18-year-old Huntington Beach woman died and three other teens were injured when the vehicle they were riding in crashed into a construction site in Westminster Tuesday.

The car had apparently crashed through concrete barriers near Westminster Boulevard and Rancho Road and was teetering over a “huge trench” that had been dug for a county sewer construction project when people arrived at about 9:38 p.m. A chain-link fence held the vehicle back from going over the edge and into the gap.

One woman died in the collision, and was later identified as Jayda Jean Feeney, Orange County Sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle said.

Three other teens who were hurt in the crash underwent surgery, Westminster Police Cmdr. Kevin MacCormack said. The 18-year-old driver of the car they were in was expected to remain hospitalized for another 8 to 10 days.

Further information about the collision was not immediately released. Investigators had been in the process of obtaining a search warrant for a sample of the driver’s blood to determine if drugs or alcohol might have been involved.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Sgt. Anil Adam at (714) 548-3770. Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at 855-TIP-OCCS.

