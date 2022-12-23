Around Town: Corona del Mar home lighting contest winners named

The winners of the “Residents Light Up Corona del Mar” contest were announced this week. First place was taken by the Lyle family on the 400 block of Heliotrope Avenue, second place by the Solow family on the 700 block of Heliotrope, and third place by the Mitchell family on the 300 block of Poppy Avenue. The Benson family on the 400 block of Carnation Avenue was given honorable mention.

The contest was sponsored by the Corona del Mar Residents Assn. and Joy Brenner, a former member of the Newport Beach City Council. Entries were judged by Brenner, Debbie Stevens, Sandie Haskell, Laura Curran, Glenn Highland and BJ Johnson.

Pictures of the winning homes can be viewed at the association’s website at cdmra.org and on its various social media channels.

Menorah-lighting ceremony Sunday at Chabad Center for Jewish Life

The Chabad Center for Jewish Life will hold a public menorah-lighting ceremony at its location on 2240 University Drive, Newport Beach, this Sunday, Dec. 25, starting at 1 p.m.

The ceremony will begin with a performance from the Moshav Band and will be followed by the “Gelt Drop” from atop a firetruck ladder. Attending participants will enjoy holiday gifts and treats, Hanukkah crafts, face painting and balloon animals.

“It is a holiday that enriches our lives and strengthens our tradition,” Rabbi Reuven Mintz of the Chabad Center for Jewish Life said in a statement. “In ancient times, our ancestors rededicated the Temple in Jerusalem. Today, we rededicate ourselves to making this world a better and brighter place. [Hanukkah] also transmits the universal message that ultimately good will prevail over evil, freedom over oppression and light over darkness.”

Orange County Water District elects Cathy Green as board president

The Orange County Water District board of directors has elected former Huntington Beach City Councilwoman Cathy Green as its 2023-24 board president.

Denis Bilodeau and Van Tran will serve as first and second vice president, respectively. The elections were held during the board of directors meeting on Wednesday.

Green was first elected to Orange County Water District’s board in 2010. She previously served as president from 2015-16 and as first vice president from 2013-14 and 2020-22.

She was mayor of Huntington Beach in 2003 and 2009 and currently serves as vice president of the Assn. of California Water Agencies, the largest statewide coalition of public water agencies in the country.

Green represents District 6, which includes Huntington Beach and part of Fountain Valley.

O.C. back in ‘high’ COVID-19 transmission tier, health officials report

The Orange County Health Care Agency reported Thursday that the county is now in the “high” COVID-19 transmission tier based on the latest data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency is encouraging O.C. residents to continue to get fully vaccinated if they aren’t already, wear well-fitting masks, avoid contact with those who are ill or have COVID-19, self-test if in regular contact with someone at high-risk of becoming ill and monitor themselves for symptoms.

“With the expanding COVID-19 community spread, there is a higher risk for more individuals to catch COVID-19 especially during the holidays when families are gathering,” Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, county health officer and chief medical officer, said in a statement. “As people spend more time indoors and with loved ones, these viruses will spread. We know it’s frustrating to continuously hear about the preventive measures, but they work when followed and can help to protect each other from serious illness.”

Huntington Beach looking for volunteers for homeless care

The Huntington Beach Homeless and Behavioral Health Services Department seeks dedicated volunteers to assist with the city’s Homeless System of Care.

Residents can participate in the HB CARES program in the following roles: assisting with answering phones and providing resources for case management support, as a community ambassador, providing support to senior citizens who may be at risk of losing housing and assisting with daily tasks at the Navigation Center.

Those interested are expected to participate in a volunteer orientation, complete an application, pass a background check, participate in required training and commit to volunteering at least once a month.

The next virtual volunteer orientation will be Jan. 11, and a Zoom link will be provided to those registered. To attend the orientation, or for additional questions, email HBCares@surfcity-hb.org.

CdM alumna Musselman earns water polo Player of the Year accolade

Corona del Mar High alumna Maddie Musselman has been named the Total Water Polo Female Player of the Year for 2022.

Musselman earned the accolade for the second straight year; voting was done by 32 water polo experts and eight media voters.

Musselman, 24, is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in women’s water polo and four-time world champion. She finished her career at UCLA last spring with 251 goals, becoming the Bruins’ all-time leading scorer. She was also a four-time All-American.

Lane to be closed on southbound PCH in Laguna Beach for Caltrans work

The California Department for Transportation will be conducting an emergency project on southbound Pacific Coast Highway that will require the closure of the right lane south of School/State Park in Laguna Beach.

The closure will begin Wednesday, Jan. 4 and is expected to continue through Feb. 22.

For more information and updates, contact the District 12 Public Information Office via email at D12PIO@dot.ca.gov.

