Caltrans projects address public safety issues in Laguna Beach

Those passing through Laguna Beach may notice impacts — both as commuters and as pedestrians — from Caltrans projects along South Coast Highway over the next couple months.

The projects will aid in public safety, officials say, with the work taking place in North Laguna and the Hip District.

Pedestrian safety along Coast Highway has concerned the Laguna Beach community, and this week, scheduled work included the installation of flashing overhead traffic lights above crosswalks at Jasmine Street and Oak Street.

A Caltrans worker begins a project to add flashing overhead lights above a crosswalk to enhance pedestrian safety in Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Mayor Bob Whalen said he first wrote a letter to Caltrans during his initial term as mayor in 2015. He noted that the overhead lighting will be a benefit to the community by providing a consistent standard of what drivers can look for. Some intersections in town have had in-ground lighting at the crosswalks.

“What they’re doing now, as I understand it, is they’re doing the overhead flashing lights, like they have on the newer ones down in the Hip District,” Whalen said. “I think the advantage to this is throughout town, throughout Coast Highway, there will be a uniform sort of crossing light standard, so people will get used to it.”

The City Council resumed discussions about the city’s pedestrian crosswalks after tragedy struck for a couple celebrating their anniversary in Laguna Beach in August. A 60-year-old Costa Mesa man succumbed to his injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while walking in the crosswalk at the intersection of Coast Highway and Pearl Street.

A Caltrans worker installs flashing overhead lights above the crosswalk to enhance pedestrian safety in Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Whalen added that the city has looked into acquiring Laguna Canyon Road from Caltrans and could look to do the same with Coast Highway.

“It’s always dangerous out there,” Whalen said. “I cross that road a lot, living in North Laguna, and even when you press the button and the light goes, you have to wait for cars to stop. You can’t assume they’re going to stop, so that’s a caution to everybody — even with the lights, be careful. Make sure people have stopped before you really venture out into the roadway.”

To begin the new year, a seven-week lane closure is expected for the right lane on the southbound side of Coast Highway just south of School/State Park, which serves as an access point to El Morro Elementary. Angela Madison, acting chief of public affairs for Caltrans, said the project will address erosion in the area.

Madison said commuters may face delays of 10 to 15 minutes, based on normal traffic flow, during the project’s timeline. The work is scheduled to be carried out between Jan. 4 and Feb. 22.

“They wanted to intentionally get it done during the lowest volume of traffic, which would be going right into the beach season after March,” Madison noted of the project taking place during the winter.

