Wind, cold can’t deter Surf City Splash participants in H.B.
Hundreds of people took Surf City Splash in Huntington Beach on New Year’s Day.
Event organizers said nearly 300 people made the dip into the ocean at noon, many dressed in creative costumes. Gale force winds and chilly conditions could not stop them.
The Surf City Splash returned after a two-year hiatus. This year, it also served as a fundraiser for Surfrider Foundation, which launched its new North Orange County chapter on Sunday.
Participants enjoyed breakfast burritos and a ceremony before making the plunge.
