Wind, cold can’t deter Surf City Splash participants in H.B.

Hundreds of people took Surf City Splash in Huntington Beach on New Year’s Day.

Event organizers said nearly 300 people made the dip into the ocean at noon, many dressed in creative costumes. Gale force winds and chilly conditions could not stop them.

Jack Carey, 89, of Huntington Beach, the oldest “splasher,” and Lee Love Ghione, one of the founders of Surf City Splash, dip their feet into the chilly Pacific Ocean during the annual event Sunday. (James Carbone)

The Surf City Splash returned after a two-year hiatus. This year, it also served as a fundraiser for Surfrider Foundation, which launched its new North Orange County chapter on Sunday.

The “jellyfish” ladies and others wearing costumes have fun as they dip their feet into the chilly Pacific Ocean Sunday. (James Carbone)

Participants enjoyed breakfast burritos and a ceremony before making the plunge.

KC Fockler, far left, and Victoria Alberty from the Huntington Beach Chamber of Commerce with other local dignitaries cut the ribbon recognizing the new North Orange County Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation during the annual Surf City Splash event Sunday. (James Carbone)

