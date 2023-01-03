Advertisement
News

Wind, cold can’t deter Surf City Splash participants in H.B.

Hundreds of people, some wearing costumes, run into the chilly Pacific Ocean on Sunday for the annual Surf City Splash.
Hundreds of people, some wearing costumes, run into the chilly Pacific Ocean on Sunday for the annual Surf City Splash event.
(James Carbone)
By Matt SzaboStaff Writer 
Share

Hundreds of people took Surf City Splash in Huntington Beach on New Year’s Day.

Event organizers said nearly 300 people made the dip into the ocean at noon, many dressed in creative costumes. Gale force winds and chilly conditions could not stop them.

Jack Carey, 89, of Huntington Beach, the oldest "splasher," and Lee Love Ghione dip their feet into the Pacific Ocean.
Jack Carey, 89, of Huntington Beach, the oldest “splasher,” and Lee Love Ghione, one of the founders of Surf City Splash, dip their feet into the chilly Pacific Ocean during the annual event Sunday.
(James Carbone)

The Surf City Splash returned after a two-year hiatus. This year, it also served as a fundraiser for Surfrider Foundation, which launched its new North Orange County chapter on Sunday.

The "jellyfish" ladies and others wearing costumes have fun as they dip their feet into the chilly Pacific Ocean Sunday.
(James Carbone)

Participants enjoyed breakfast burritos and a ceremony before making the plunge.

KC Fockler, far left, and Victoria Alberty from the Huntington Beach Chamber of Commerce with other local dignitaries Sunday.
KC Fockler, far left, and Victoria Alberty from the Huntington Beach Chamber of Commerce with other local dignitaries cut the ribbon recognizing the new North Orange County Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation during the annual Surf City Splash event Sunday.
(James Carbone)

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

NewsHuntington Beach
Matt Szabo

Matt Szabo is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. A Southern California native and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo graduate, he has been covering sports for L.A. Times Community News since 2006, most extensively water polo and tennis. (714) 966-4614

More on this Subject

Advertisement