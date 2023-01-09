More rain is expected in Orange County through Tuesday evening

The latest patch of storms to drench Southern California should run its course by Wednesday, allowing for a window of clear skies and warmer temperatures in the second half of the workweek before the chance of showers return Saturday.

Meteorologists expected between 1 and 2 inches of rain to fall in Orange County from Monday through Tuesday, according to National Weather Service forecasts. That will be accompanied by winds gusting at speeds of around 35 miles per hour near the coast.

A motorist drives through a large rain puddle at the intersection of Lake Street and Adams Avenue in Huntington Beach on Thursday morning. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

The heaviest showers should take place Tuesday evening, and lows will be between 5 and 10 degrees colder that night than they were on Monday. Temperatures may dip to 49 degrees in Huntington Beach and Laguna Beach, and 47 degrees in Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley and Laguna Beach.

A flood watch remains in effect through Tuesday evening. Officials in Laguna Beach advised residents and businesses to raise floodgates, and were distributing sandbags at the Act V and Aliso Beach East parking lots. More were available at the City Corporation Yard on Superior Avenue in Newport Beach, as well as the Edison Community Center, Warner Fire Station and Huntington Beach Corporate Yard in Huntington Beach.

The storm should pass by Wednesday. Mostly clear skies over the following two days should allow highs to rise into the mid 60s.

A surfer rides a wave just south of Newport Pier as clouds move inland during a break in the rain on Wednesday evening in Newport Beach. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

Early forecasts suggest rain may return to Orange County as soon as Saturday. However, the exact timing and intensity of the next round of precipitation was not immediately clear.

Powerful waves driven by the series of storms that has soaked Southern California recently ripped a support pylon off of Seal Beach Pier, but there were few other reports of major weather-related damage in the area. However, portions of the Central Coast and Northern California were hit much harder. Extreme flooding on Monday resulted in the evacuation of all residents of Montecito and surrounding communities in Santa Barbara County.

A pylon on the Seal Beach Pier, seen Friday, was one of several washed away by Thursday night’s high surf. (Courtesy of Seal Beach Police Department)

