Montecito and Santa Barbara storm: Evacuations, road closures, shelters

Pounding rain prompted major evacuations Monday in Santa Barbara County, including for all of Montecito as well as surrounding communities.

Here’s what we know about the latest series of powerful winter storms pounding California.

Orders

Evacuation orders are in place for all of Montecito, Toro Canyon, Sycamore Canyon and Padaro Lane in Carpinteria. According to the order, residents should “leave now.”



A shelter-in-place order is in place for Santa Barbara County areas that were scarred by the Cave and Alisal fires. Residents are directed to go to the innermost room in their homes or high ground. Officials say, “Do not attempt to leave. If already evacuated, remain out of the area.”

Evacuation center

Santa Barbara Community College, Wake campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara

Road closures

U.S. 101 northbound is closed at Mariposa Reina due to a debris flow north of that location



State Route 154 is closed at State Route 246 and State Route 192 due to multiple rock slides.



Barker Pass Road closed from State Route 192 to Salinas Street.



Highway 1 is closed between Brown and State Route 88 due to flooding.



More resources

For animal evacuations, call Santa Barbara County Animal Services at (805) 681-4332

For large animal evacuation assistance, please call (805) 892-4484

For Evacuation Center assistance and additional information, contact the Santa Barbara County Call Center at (833) 688-5551 or call 2-1-1

Click here to register for Emergency Alerts to receive any changes to protective action



Forecast

Bursts of heavy rain, damaging winds and threats of flooding, mud and debris flows are forecast through Tuesday.

San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties are expected to be hardest hit with rain in Southern California.

Sources: Santa Barbara County; California Highway Patrol; city of Santa Barbara