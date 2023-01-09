Montecito and Santa Barbara storm: Evacuations, road closures, shelters
Pounding rain prompted major evacuations Monday in Santa Barbara County, including for all of Montecito as well as surrounding communities.
Here’s what we know about the latest series of powerful winter storms pounding California.
Orders
- Evacuation orders are in place for all of Montecito, Toro Canyon, Sycamore Canyon and Padaro Lane in Carpinteria. According to the order, residents should “leave now.”
- A shelter-in-place order is in place for Santa Barbara County areas that were scarred by the Cave and Alisal fires. Residents are directed to go to the innermost room in their homes or high ground. Officials say, “Do not attempt to leave. If already evacuated, remain out of the area.”
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office added the Serena Park area of Carpinteria to the evacuation order list.
When an evacuation order reaches you, you need to leave. Now. Here’s how to prepare and what to have ready to go if you may need to evacuate during the rainstorms hitting California.
Evacuation center
- Santa Barbara Community College, Wake campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara
Road closures
- U.S. 101 northbound is closed at Mariposa Reina due to a debris flow north of that location
- State Route 154 is closed at State Route 246 and State Route 192 due to multiple rock slides.
- Barker Pass Road closed from State Route 192 to Salinas Street.
- Highway 1 is closed between Brown and State Route 88 due to flooding.
More resources
- For animal evacuations, call Santa Barbara County Animal Services at (805) 681-4332
- For large animal evacuation assistance, please call (805) 892-4484
- For Evacuation Center assistance and additional information, contact the Santa Barbara County Call Center at (833) 688-5551 or call 2-1-1
- Click here to register for Emergency Alerts to receive any changes to protective action
Forecast
Bursts of heavy rain, damaging winds and threats of flooding, mud and debris flows are forecast through Tuesday.
San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties are expected to be hardest hit with rain in Southern California.
Sources: Santa Barbara County; California Highway Patrol; city of Santa Barbara
