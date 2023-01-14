Good swimmers with good attitudes have 2 more shots to try out to become Huntington Beach lifeguards

Beach lovers interested in looking out for their fellow swimmers over the summer have two more chances to try out to become a Huntington Beach lifeguard.

The Huntington Beach Fire Department plans to hire about 30 new seasonal lifeguards, Marine Safety Division Capt. Derek Peters said. The next round of tests evaluating applicants’ physical fitness and compatibility for the role will be on Jan. 28, and the last tryout will be held Feb. 25.

It will likely be at least slightly chilly on tryout days. Early forecasts suggest temperatures will be below average along the coast in late January and early February, ranging in the mid 50s and low 60s, National Weather Service Meteorologist Casey Oswant said.

The tryout process is divided into three parts. The first is a 1,000-yard swim in the indoor pool at the Pacific Sands Cabana Club, which qualified candidates must be able to complete within 15 minutes.

Applicants head to the beach for the next step, in which they must run 400 yards through the sand from lifeguard tower 5 to lifeguard tower 2, then swim about 800 yards from shore to the end of the pier and back before returning to tower 5. This portion of the testing process is not timed, and is designed to show how well candidates can navigate a “real world environment,” Peters said. He pointed out that the exercise mirrors how far a rescuer might have to go to reach someone who is drowning.

Participants race back to the beach on the north side of the pier as they compete in the 1,000-yard open water swim event during Huntington Beach’s lifeguard tryouts in 2020. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

“Both physical sections are demanding,” Peters said. “But the applicants who make it through the first are usually able to manage through the second.”

The last portion of the tryout involves an interview that usually lasts about 15 minutes, Peters said. He was hesitant to go into too much detail about the questions candidates might be asked. But he noted that responses from those who have stood out so far reflected HBFD’s six core principles: integrity, humility, social awareness, passion, exceptionality and legacy.

“Exceptonality is going above and beyond, whether that’s in a critical incident or life-and-death situation, or how you conduct yourself when you’re handling something like a municipal code violation,” Peters said. “The right person doesn’t have to be the freak athlete, D1 collegiate swimmer. Bottom line, you could be the best swimmer in the world, but if your attitude’s not right we’re not looking to hire you.”

The seasonal, entry-level position pays between $19.24 and $25.78 hourly. A typical term of employment runs from mid-June through early September. But schedules are flexible, especially for those who have to return to school at the end of the summer, Peters said.

“A lot of our seasonal lifeguards are in high school and college, so we’ll work with them if they need to start classes in August.”

The city employs roughly 200 seasonal lifeguards to watch the beaches each year, and many of them do return to serve for multiple summers, Peters said. Those interested in applying can find more information on Huntington Beach’s website.

Between eight and 12 applicants were tested in earlier tryouts, Peters said. He expects the turnout to be higher at the last two, partly because one scheduled at the beginning of the year had to be canceled due to inclement weather.

Participants are each given a number as they check in for Huntington Beach’s lifeguard tryouts in February 2020. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

