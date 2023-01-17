Shooting in Huntington Beach leaves 1 wounded

A man was shot Tuesday in a Huntington Beach neighborhood, possibly by someone he knew, police said.

Officers responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at about noon on the 15000 block of Huntington Village Lane, near McFadden Avenue and the San Diego (405) Freeway, Huntington Beach Police Spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla said. When they arrived, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital. Updates regarding his condition were not immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing, Cuchilla said. Huntington Beach police urged anyone with any information regarding the shooting to call them at (714) 375-5066 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) 847-6227.

