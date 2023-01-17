Advertisement
Armed man shot by Seal Beach police dies at hospital

This handgun was found near a man shot and killed by Seal Beach police Monday.
Seal Beach police responding to reports of a suspicious person Monday shot and killed an Irvine man, and found this handgun nearby.
(Courtesy of the Seal Beach Police Department)
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
Police responding to reports of a suspicious person at a Seal Beach home shot and killed an armed man Monday evening, department officials said Tuesday morning.

Officers received a call for service from the 100 block of Old Ranch Road at 9:36 p.m., Seal Beach police wrote in a news release. They encountered a person outside of a home who “produced a gun,” they said.

At least one officer shot the person. He died at a hospital.

He was described as a 47-year-old Irvine man. His identity was withheld pending the notification of relatives.

A 22-caliber semi-automatic handgun was found at the scene.

No officers were injured during the encounter. The Orange County District Attorney’s office was investigating the matter alongside Seal Beach police, which is standard practice whenever a member of law enforcement shoots a person.

Anyone who might have information relevant to investigators should contact Seal Beach Sgt. Jeff Gibson at (562) 799-4100, ext. 1128, or JGibson@sealbeachca.gov.

Eric Licas

Eric Licas is a crime and public safety reporter for the Daily Pilot. He previously spent four years as a staff writer with the Orange County Register and the Southern California News Group. He has been on the ground to cover active wildfires, civil unrest and mass shootings. He was born in the Philippines, raised in the San Fernando Valley and is a Cal State Northridge alumnus. His inspirations include his parents, Diane Arbus, Kurt Vonnegut, Ronnie James Dio, Randy “The Macho Man” Savage, John Waters, and his orange tabby cat named Critter.

