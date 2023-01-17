Armed man shot by Seal Beach police dies at hospital

Police responding to reports of a suspicious person at a Seal Beach home shot and killed an armed man Monday evening, department officials said Tuesday morning.

Officers received a call for service from the 100 block of Old Ranch Road at 9:36 p.m., Seal Beach police wrote in a news release. They encountered a person outside of a home who “produced a gun,” they said.

At least one officer shot the person. He died at a hospital.

He was described as a 47-year-old Irvine man. His identity was withheld pending the notification of relatives.

A 22-caliber semi-automatic handgun was found at the scene.

No officers were injured during the encounter. The Orange County District Attorney’s office was investigating the matter alongside Seal Beach police, which is standard practice whenever a member of law enforcement shoots a person.

Anyone who might have information relevant to investigators should contact Seal Beach Sgt. Jeff Gibson at (562) 799-4100, ext. 1128, or JGibson@sealbeachca.gov.