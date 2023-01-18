State Sen. Dave Min announces bid for congressional seat in coastal Orange County

State Sen. Dave Min officially tossed his hat into the ring Wednesday for California’s 47th Congressional District, joining challengers former Rep. Harley Rouda (D-Laguna Beach) and former state Assemblyman Scott Baugh in 2024.

The district, which after redistricting in 2020 now includes Irvine, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach and Laguna Beach, is represented by Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine), who recently secured her third term in the 2022 election. Porter beat Baugh with 51.7% of the votes, according to data reported by the Orange County Registrar of Voters’ Office.

Porter earlier this month announced she is seeking Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat. Feinstein, who at 89 is the oldest sitting senator, is not expected to run for reelection but has previously stated she intends to serve the remainder of her Senate term.

With Porter stepping out of the next congressional race, Baugh quickly announced his 2024 bid for the 47th District, along with former Rep. Harley Rouda.

Min currently represents the 37th state Senate District, which includes much of those same cities along with Laguna Woods, Lake Forest, Orange, Tustin and Villa Park. Min was elected in 2020 over former state Sen. John Moorlach.

Min’s announcement was swiftly followed with support from Porter.

In a statement included in a news release about Min’s campaign, Porter said, “I endorse my friend Dave Min in his campaign for Congress and have every confidence that his campaign will ensure that California’s 47th Congressional District continues to be represented by a progressive Democrat. I know how much Dave cares about our country and Orange County.”

Porter went on to describe some of Min’s accomplishments, adding that she trusted Min to hold onto what remains an important swing seat in Orange County.

“We’ve been overwhelmed and humbled by the outpouring of support since announcing this morning,” Min said. “We look forward to continuing to build upon our broad coalition to fight for Orange County in Washington, D.C.”

In his announcement for his seat, Min said, “I began my career holding Wall Street accountable during the financial crisis and protecting families from foreclosure.

“In the state Senate, I have fought for bold and aggressive legislation to improve the lives of the constituents I represent, challenging politics as usual. I’m proud of the record I’ve built on the environment, gun violence prevention, women’s reproductive rights, the economy and fighting hate, and I look forward to making the case to voters why they should elect me to the House of Representatives.”

