Suspect in Huntington Beach shooting arrested in Bellflower

Huntington Beach Police Department headquarters.
(Raul Roa)
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
Investigators suspect a Norwalk man arrested on Tuesday may have been responsible for a shooting in Huntington Beach that left one person wounded earlier that day.

Scott Lucas Catalano, 30, was taken into custody at about 7 p.m. Tuesday, seven hours after gunfire on the 15000 block of Huntington Village Lane sent one person to a hospital, Huntington Beach police said in a news release Wednesday.

Officers found Catalano in his vehicle in Bellflower and took him into custody. He was booked in the Huntington Beach jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a firearm and resisting arrest, according to online records.

Catalano and the man who was shot were known to each other, but authorities did not go into the detail about the nature of their relationship. Further information about the shooting and updates on the condition of the victim were not immediately released.

Eric Licas

Eric Licas is a crime and public safety reporter for the Daily Pilot. He previously spent four years as a staff writer with the Orange County Register and the Southern California News Group. He has been on the ground to cover active wildfires, civil unrest and mass shootings. He was born in the Philippines, raised in the San Fernando Valley and is a Cal State Northridge alumnus. His inspirations include his parents, Diane Arbus, Kurt Vonnegut, Ronnie James Dio, Randy “The Macho Man” Savage, John Waters, and his orange tabby cat named Critter.

