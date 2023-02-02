Advertisement
Second suspect in deadly Huntington Beach shooting arrested in Arizona

A shooting in residential Huntington Beach left one person dead in December.
A shooting in residential Huntington Beach left one person dead in December. Nearby residents said police appeared to focus their investigation on a home on the corner of Cambay Lane and Tasman Drive. One of two suspects in the incident was arrested this week in Arizona.
(Eric Licas)
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
A second person suspected in a Huntington Beach shooting that left one person dead in December remained behind bars as of Thursday following his arrest in Arizona.

The shooting happened on the 5200 block of Tasman Drive at about 8 p.m. on Dec. 5. Jimmy Sengpaseuth, a 31-year-old from Los Angeles, was wounded and died at the scene. He was visiting relatives at the time.

Jermaine Anthony Bell, 39, was arrested in Arizona in connection with the killing. He was being held at the Theo Lacy Jail in Orange as of Tuesday and faced one count of murder with a special circumstances allegation of lying in wait for the victim, according to online records.

Tyrell Avion Lee, 33, of Temecula, had also been identified as a suspect in the shooting and was accused of a similar charge. He was taken into custody in Moreno Valley on Dec. 17.

Lee has pleaded to the accusations filed against him. Bell had not yet entered a plea as of Thursday and was scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 17.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Eric Licas

