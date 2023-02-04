Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023
Share
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all four pages of Saturday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.
Saturday’s coverage includes these stories:
A1
- Driver accused of rear-ending and stabbing Laguna Beach doctor in Dana Point pleads not guilty
- Huntington Beach official seeks law change that would end raising of LGBTQ Pride flag
- Laguna Beach City Council to interview, appoint residents to city boards and committees
- Surf City Marathon returns to Huntington Beach on Sunday
A2
- Northern fur seal pup rehabilitated and released by Pacific Marine Mammal Center
- Commentary: Why we can’t ignore the connection between domestic violence and addiction
A4
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.