Sentencing delayed for man convicted of sexually assaulting fellow patients at H.B. clinic

The sentencing of a man who admitted he sexually assaulted fellow patients at a Huntington Beach mental health facility in 2021, scheduled to take place Thursday, has been pushed back to late March.

Adrian Alfredo Sanchez, 28, of Garden Grove, had pleaded guilty to rape, rape of an intellectually incompetent person and two counts of assault with intent to commit a sex offense per the terms of an agreement with prosecutors, according to court records. They had recommended a sentence of no more than seven years behind bars.

Sanchez was arrested two years ago on June 23. He had been admitted to the psychiatric ward of Huntington Beach Hospital, and was accused of assaulting two women who were also receiving care at the facility. The defendant’s attorney, Salvador Silva, acknowledged that the victims were “particularly vulnerable,” in a brief seeking leniency on behalf of his client.

However, the defense attorney noted that Sanchez admitted guilt an an early phase in proceedings and had no prior criminal record. He also wrote that the defendant had been admitted for schizophrenia and anxiety on multiple occasions, including the day of the assaults.

Silva described the crimes Sanchez was charged with as a “nexus” that existed “between the commission of the offense and his mental health condition.”

Sanchez was ordered to appear for a rescheduled sentencing hearing on March 28 at the West Justice Center in Westminster. Until then, he will remain in Orange County Sheriff’s custody at the Theo Lacy Facility in lieu of $250,000.

