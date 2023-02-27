Man killed in two-car crash in Fountain Valley

A man died following a two-car accident late Sunday afternoon in Fountain Valley, police said.

In a news release issued Monday, the Fountain Valley Police Department said an officer witnessed the fatal traffic collision at 4:52 p.m. at the intersection of Euclid Street and Slater Avenue.

A white 2022 Toyota Camry traveling north on Euclid crashed into a white 2008 Dodge Caravan, which had been turning left from the southbound lanes of Euclid onto Slater. Additional officers responded to the scene and were able to extricate the driver of the Camry, a 51-year-old man from Costa Mesa. The vehicle had caught fire, police said. The driver of the Camry was taken to a local hospital to be treated for “significant” head injuries, police said.

The driver of the Caravan, a 55-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased was being withheld until the next of kin could be notified, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.

Fountain Valley police are investigating the incident. Authorities have not ruled out alcohol or drugs as a factor in the collision. Witnesses are urged to call the Fountain Valley Police Department traffic bureau at (714) 593-4481.

