Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle Huntington Beach crash
A single-vehicle crash in Huntington Beach left a motorcyclist dead early Wednesday.
He was riding a 2010 Husqvarna east on Yorktown Avenue when he apparently lost control and went down west of Waterbury Lane at 2 a.m., Huntington Beach police spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla said. The man was described as a 25-year-old Huntington Beach resident.
His name was withheld pending the notification of relatives. The cause of the crash was unclear as of Wednesday, Cuchilla said.
