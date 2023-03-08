Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle Huntington Beach crash

A single-vehicle crash in Huntington Beach left a motorcyclist dead early Wednesday.

He was riding a 2010 Husqvarna east on Yorktown Avenue when he apparently lost control and went down west of Waterbury Lane at 2 a.m., Huntington Beach police spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla said. The man was described as a 25-year-old Huntington Beach resident.

His name was withheld pending the notification of relatives. The cause of the crash was unclear as of Wednesday, Cuchilla said.

