Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle Huntington Beach crash

Huntington Beach Police Department.
A man riding a 2010 Husqvarna east on Yorktown Avenue in Huntington Beach early Wednesday apparently lost control west of Waterbury Lane, according to police.
(Raul Roa)
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
A single-vehicle crash in Huntington Beach left a motorcyclist dead early Wednesday.

He was riding a 2010 Husqvarna east on Yorktown Avenue when he apparently lost control and went down west of Waterbury Lane at 2 a.m., Huntington Beach police spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla said. The man was described as a 25-year-old Huntington Beach resident.

His name was withheld pending the notification of relatives. The cause of the crash was unclear as of Wednesday, Cuchilla said.

Eric Licas

Eric Licas is a crime and public safety reporter for the Daily Pilot. He previously spent four years as a staff writer with the Orange County Register and the Southern California News Group. He has been on the ground to cover active wildfires, civil unrest and mass shootings. He was born in the Philippines, raised in the San Fernando Valley and is a Cal State Northridge alumnus. His inspirations include his parents, Diane Arbus, Kurt Vonnegut, Ronnie James Dio, Randy “The Macho Man” Savage, John Waters, and his orange tabby cat named Critter.

