4,000-gallon sewage spill closes Doheny State Beach in Dana Point

A surfer stands on the breakwater at Doheny State Beach.
A surfer stands on the breakwater at Doheny State Beach in 2022. The beach is currently closed after a sewage spill.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Nathan Solis
Los Angeles Times
Health officials have closed access to parts of Doheny State Beach after roughly 4,000 gallons of sewage spilled onto the beach in Dana Point on Wednesday.

The spill came from a main city sewer line in San Juan Capistrano, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency. The closure extends 3,000 feet around the spill site at the mouth of San Juan Creek at the beach in Dana Point, according to officials.

An aerial view near Dana Point Harbor on Thursday shows rain runoff in the Pacific Ocean.
(Wesley Parsons)

The area will remain closed to swimming, surfing and diving until follow-up tests show the water meets acceptable standards.

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley’s office is monitoring the situation and asked the community to stay clear of the area. After the recent rainfall, landslides closed a section of Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point and an area behind four apartment buildings in San Clemente, Foley said in a written statement.

“We remain ready to mobilize our resources to make our waters safe for our communities and wildlife,” Foley said.

San Clemente, CA - March 15: An aerial view of four cliff-side, ocean-view apartment buildings that were evacuated and tagged after heavy rains brought on a landslide that left the rear of the buildings in danger of tumbling down the cliff on Buena Vista in San Clemente Wednesday, March 15, 2023. The bluff is still moving officials said. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

After major San Clemente landslide, officials warn next storm could force more evacuations

Four buildings in San Clemente have been deemed unsafe after heavy rains caused a massive landslide along the coast Wednesday, forcing many evacuations.

For information regarding Orange County’s ocean, bay or harbor closures, call (714) 433-6400 or visit the HCA website. To report a sewage spill, call (714) 433-6419.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

