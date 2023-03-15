California

Dramatic drone photos show where land gave way under cliffside residences in San Clemente

An aerial view of a backyard.
Several San Clemente buildings were yellow-tagged after the slide Wednesday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Four San Clemente buildings were yellow-tagged Wednesday after a landslide that followed heavy rains.

The Orange County Fire Authority evacuated three apartment buildings Wednesday morning due to the slide in the 1500 block of Buena Vista.

A fourth building was evacuated by Wednesday afternoon.

An aerial view of a hillside, homes and railroad tracks extending into the distance.
Some residences suffered extensive damage.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Buena Vista was closed to traffic, as was a trail that sits below the residences.

Footage posted on Twitter by the OCFA showed extensive damage to the rear of the residences, with patio furniture strewn on the hillside. Orange County sheriff’s officials said the buildings had been yellow-tagged, according to OnScene.TV.

No injuries were reported.

Clayton Robinson told KABC-TV, however, that he may have lost everything in the slide.

“We called our insurance and they said, well, they don’t cover hills going down,” Robinson told the station. “So all we have left is our faith in God.”

An overhead aerial view of homes on a cliff, a section where the land has given way, and ocean.
An overhead aerial view of Wednesday’s slide.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

