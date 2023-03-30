Huntington Beach Planning Commission green-lights Edinger townhome development

A rendering of the 129-unit townhome project in Huntington Beach, located at 7225 Edinger Ave.

A new townhome complex next to Golden West College was approved Tuesday night by the Huntington Beach Planning Commission.

The Brandywine Homes development would be three stories tall, featuring 129 townhomes on a 5.62-acre lot. The project’s location is 7225 Edinger Ave., where a shopping mall currently resides.

The Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve the project. Commissioner Ian Adam made the motion, with Commissioner Don Kennedy seconding.

The provision is that Brandywine will need to work with the owner of adjacent business H2Go car wash, who expressed concerns about losing an access driveway, and pay for physical improvements.

There is no requirement for reciprocal access between commercial and residential developments.

“Existing access is proposed to be eliminated,” said Huntington Beach principal planner Ricky Ramos during a presentation. “There is, however, a new access lane proposed for the car wash and retail development that provides better circulation and also addresses the stacking to make sure that it happens on the car wash site, which is what is required.”

Brandywine, based in Irvine, has built or developed about 85 small- to mid-sized infill communities throughout Southern California. The Huntington Beach project, which is consistent with the Beach and Edinger Corridors Specific Plan, would feature units from two to four bedrooms that have two-car garages.

Of the 129 units, 13 would be designated as moderate income housing.

Kalie Peterson hits the bullseye as she throws hatchets at the opening of Stumpy’s Hatchet House in Huntington Beach in December 2021. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Lindsay Ortega, presenting at the meeting on behalf of Brandywine, said that amenities would include a 6,500-square-foot public park, which will be available to the general public but maintained by the HOA.

Ortega said that Brandywine worked closely with Golden West College to address privacy concerns related to units on the north side of the property along a shared alley, modifying floor plans and installing false blackout windows.

Existing businesses in the shopping center, which is set to be demolished, include Stumpy’s Hatchet House, 7 Leaves Cafe and the Off the Wall entertainment center, including a bowling alley.

Stumpy’s opened in December 2021, and owner Eric LaShelle spoke at Tuesday night’s meeting.

“As an H.B. resident, I’ve always been kind of against the high-density housing,” LaShelle said. “Now, as the owner of Stumpy’s Hatchet House, it’s kind of hitting home for us ... There’s less and less commercial [space] for small businesses like ourselves. As we’ve been looking around to possibly need to find a new home, it’s really hard for us to find stuff like that.”

