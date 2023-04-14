Fatal traffic collision in Huntington Beach leaves 1 dead, investigation ongoing

A Buena Park man was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon after a traffic collision near Warner Avenue and Brightwater Drive.

A Buena Park man died Thursday following a traffic collision near Warner Avenue and Brightwater Drive in Huntington Beach.

Huntington Beach police said they responded to reports of a collision involving a blue Honda CBR motorcycle at around 3:45 p.m. Upon arriving, officers found the motorcyclist in the roadway; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was identified by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department as 38-year-old Luis Angel Gallo.

It is currently unclear if impairment by drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Authorities said Gallo was traveling eastbound on Warner Avenue at a high rate of speed and appeared to have lost control, which led to the collision.

Police said the investigation is being headed by the department’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team and that those with information on what happened are encouraged to call a traffic investigator on the case at (714) 536-5666.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.