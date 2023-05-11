Marina High makes a splash with new $5.7-million pool

Administrators including Huntington Beach Union High School District Supt. Clint Harwick, left center, Marina High Principal Morgan Smith, center, and Board of Trustees President Diana Carey, right center, cut the ribbon for the new Marina pool on Wednesday.

Marina High School officially opened its new pool facility on Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Marina Principal Morgan Smith was joined by administration and staff, including Huntington Beach Union High School District Supt. Clint Harwick and Board of Trustees members including President Diana Carey, Bonnie Castrey and Susan Henry.

Smith ended up in the pool as part of a prank, as he was pushed into it in full business attire after making his remarks.

Marina High Principal Morgan Smith is pushed into the new pool at Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Courtesy of Huntington Beach Union High School District)

“Twenty years ago I stood on this pool deck as a first-year teacher and water polo coach,” he said. “Coming back as its principal to witness its transformation is surreal. I could not be more grateful and proud of the work it took to accomplish this long process. We’re looking forward to the continued evolution of our aquatics programs and the memories we’ll share in this next stage of our exciting journey.”

The pool was completed in March after nearly a year of construction. The total cost was just more than $5.7 million, officials said, with PBK Architects and Balfour Beaty Construction handling the project.

The new larger pool, which is 25 yards wide and 35 meters long, replaces two smaller pools that have been there since the school opened in the 1960s. It allows for up to 10 lanes of competitive swimming, regulation water polo and a shallow area for beginners and athletes to stay warmed up during events.