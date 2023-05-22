14th annual Field of Honor in Castaways Park salutes armed forces, first responders

Bike riders pedal between rows of American flags posted on the pathways during the 14th annual Field of Honor at Castaways Park in Newport Beach on Saturday. The event honors members of the armed forces and first responders.

Ahead of Memorial Day, flags are already flying high at Castaways Park to honor members of the armed forces and first responders.

The 14th annual Field of Honor, hosted by the Exchange Club of Newport Harbor, displays 1,776 flags to reflect the year that the U.S. was founded. This year’s display celebrates both Armed Forces Day, celebrated every third Saturday of May, and Memorial Day, observed every last Monday of May. The display went up on Friday, where it will remain through Memorial Day.

The display itself is free, but donations are appreciated.

A first-place entry in the patriotic art contest from a student at Eastbluff School on display during the 14th annual Field of Honor at Castaways Park in Newport Beach on Saturday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Those interested in dedicating a flag can visit exchangeclubofnewportharbor.com.

Flags can be dedicated for armed forces members or first responders, both past and present, in any arm of service for $50. When the event ends, individuals will be able to pick up their dedicated flags between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the following Tuesday, May 30. Half of the net proceeds are expected to go to organizations dedicated to supporting military members and their families.

The remainder will be donated to programs to promote the prevention of child abuse, primary and secondary programs in the Newport-Mesa Unified School District, educational scholarships and other charitable organizations, according to the Exchange Club of Newport Harbor.