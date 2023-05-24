Newport Beach first responders head to the courts for pickleball tournament

Teams from several Southern California agencies prepare to compete during the inaugural First Responders Pickleball Tournament at the Tennis and Pickleball Club at Newport Beach on Wednesday.

The only urgent situation personnel from the Newport Beach Fire Department had to respond to Wednesday was some fiery competition at the Tennis & Pickleball Club at Newport Beach.

The tournament, held at the facility on Clubhouse Drive from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., was hosted by Sean Bollitierri-Abdali, the club’s president and founder.

Downey firefighter Tacho Rios, right, runs down a ball during the inaugural First Responders Pickleball Tournament at the Tennis & Pickleball Club in Newport Beach on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Firefighter Jim O’Brien said club officials reached out to him and others in the department to drum up interest in the tournament, which they’ve since called “Picklefest” — a first-time venture that involved fire departments from all over the state.

“Pickleball’s on the rise and ... it’s also an activity that we do, and it’s been catching a lot of popularity all over,” O’Brien said. “It’s a good way to bring guys together, get some good competition in and have a little fun while we’re doing it.”

Fire Chief Jeff Boyles, right, welcomes players with fellow firefighter and organizer Jim O’Neil, left, during the First Responders Pickleball Tournament at the Tennis & Pickleball Club at Newport Beach on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

O’Brien said he felt it was a good way for both the Newport Beach police and fire departments to build rapport with the community, which was welcome to attend and lend support to the first responders participating in the event.

Teams from several Southern California agencies gather for group picture during the inaugural First Responders Pickleball Tournament. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

O’Brien estimated about 10 of the more than 65 teams signed up for the tourney were from Newport Beach, split between the police and fire departments.