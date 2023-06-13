Trellis, Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach named nonprofits of the year

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, fourth from left, poses for a picture with members of Trellis on Love Costa Mesa Day on May 22.

Trellis and the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach were among area organizations receiving recognition as part of the California Nonprofit of the Year initiative, which seeks to highlight nonprofits that state legislators believe are doing excellent work in their districts.

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris recognized Trellis on May 22 during Love Costa Mesa Day, a citywide initiative through which the organization brings together volunteers to contribute to and help in their community. Trellis’ executive director, Ian Stevenson, was welcomed in Sacramento with other nonprofits to be recognized for their work last week.

“Trellis is truly worthy of recognition for the work they do in the community, especially through their neighboring initiatives like Love Costa Mesa and Labors of Love,” Petrie-Norris said in a statement. “Trellis has shown incredible leadership, working alongside Orange County cities and leaders to provide services that address homelessness, food insecurity, elderly isolation, and educational challenges, as well as promote good neighboring throughout our cities.”

Trellis, founded in 2013, partners with the city of Costa Mesa to host Love Costa Mesa Day, for example, and helped in the organization of a similar event in nearby Newport Beach last October. It has also partnered with the city through its Community Impact Team, which helps homeless individuals learn skills while contributing to local projects.

“Thriving communities are built at the city and county levels. We have spent the last 10 years uniting the municipality, neighborhoods, schools, and faith communities of the city of Costa Mesa,” Stevenson said in a statement.

Also honored was the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach by state Sen. Dave Min for the 37th State Senate District.

Min said in a statement that the organization, which has eight sites in Laguna Beach and the Saddleback area, provides support, mentorship and life skills for the children that it cares for, and described the Laguna Beach chapter as a “pillar of the community.”

“We are profoundly honored to have been nominated a Nonprofit of the Year by Senator Dave Min. Our Boys & Girls Club is grateful for his leadership, service to community, and all his efforts advocating for young people,” Pamela Estes, chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, said.

“It truly takes a ‘village’ and because ours cares so much, we’re able to serve over 3,000 youth during and after school each day.”

Nonprofit Friends of the Newport Beach Animal Shelter was recently honored by Assemblywoman Diane Dixon. The nonprofit recently opened the city’s first permanent animal shelter.