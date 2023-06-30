Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, June 30, 2023
Share
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all six pages of Friday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
A1
- Former Surf City mayor, planning commissioner file to stop city from paying millions to Pacific Airshow
A2
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.