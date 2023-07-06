1 person dies after car collides with SUV in Huntington Beach

A 68-year-old Huntington Beach man died at a hospital following a crash Wednesday evening involving the Toyota Corolla he was driving and an SUV, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests the driver of a silver Toyota Corolla was heading south on Bushard Street and entered the intersection at Atlanta Avenue against a red light, Huntington Beach police said in a news release. The Corolla collided with a gray Mercedes-Benz GLC that was traveling east.

First-responders arrived at about 3:30 p.m. and found the driver of the Corolla in “serious condition,” police said in their release. He was described as a 68-year-old Huntington Beach man, and later died at a hospital.

The three people inside the SUV were hospitalized with what appeared to be minor injuries, police said. Investigators do not believe its driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

The collision was under investigation. Huntington Beach police asked anyone who might have witnessed it to contact traffic investigator D. Demetre at (714) 536-5670.