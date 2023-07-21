Residents rally around Costa Mesa Tennis Center operators, coaches in contract discussion

Top Seed Tennis Academy has been interim operator for the Costa Mesa Tennis Center since 2022. Although they recently bid for a permanent contract, city staff wanted to go in a different direction.

Sometimes an applicant shines in an interview, providing all the right answers and a resumé tailor-made to fit the qualifications of a particular job.

Sometimes, however, it’s an applicant’s references that makes them a standout candidate, as those who’ve had personal experiences attest to a track record of success.

Deciding between one and the other can be a toss up. But on Tuesday, the Costa Mesa City Council — in deciding on a permanent operator for the 12-court Costa Mesa Tennis Center — leaned away from a staff recommendation and toward the references of scores of constituents who supported Top Seed Tennis Academy.

Since the February 2022 retirement of longtime center operator Hank Lloyd after 24 years of service, city officials have been searching for a permanent successor for the city-owned facility, which generates about $1 million in revenue annually. Calabasas-based Top Seed was selected to serve on an interim basis, while staff sought input in the process of selecting a final operator.

The process was a lengthy one, involving multiple public meetings with countless community stakeholders and the crafting of a rubric that would weigh potential candidates in certain categories, including experience, key personnel, method of approach and cost, Finance Director Carol Molina told council members.

After reviewing proposals from nine different operators, staff weighed the performance of each applicant and selected three firms to continue on to interviews.

Performance in this second round, which included an opportunity for candidates to make a last, best and final financial offer was also weighed and figured into a total rubric score to determine a primary candidate.

Agape Tennis Academy, which manages tennis centers in Fountain Valley and Oxnard, received the highest score of 4,182, while Costa Mesa-based Hard Court Sports, LLC, came in second with 3,547 and Top Seed finished third with a score of 3,210.

“As a result of the tally of the information in all of the areas, Agape Tennis Academy received the highest score in Phase 2 and overall,” Molina said.

When members of the public had their opportunity to weigh in, however, one clear message rang through: Don’t change something that’s working.

Although several clients, students and coaches spoke in favor of the other contenders, including Agape — which operates on the core values of honesty, excellence, attitude, responsibility and teamwork (HEART) — a majority of speakers supported keeping Top Seed.

When Top Seed was granted the interim contract, its ownership allowed the coaches already working at Costa Mesa Tennis Center to remain and assume more of a leadership role in daily operations, according to speakers’ testimonies.

The long-tenured and well-respected coach Syd Ball, and his sons, Cameron, Carsten and Christian, maintained the spirit of the facility established by Lloyd and his wife, Maureen, during their 24-year supervision of the site, explained resident Dean Sexton.

“What they do is bring positive energy, a feeling of family, respect and true dedication to the game of tennis to every player who steps foot on those courts,” he said. “A change in ownership would not only be detrimental but a disservice to the very essence that makes this special and important to our community.”

John Tenney, who’s played at the Costa Mesa Tennis Center for the past 15 years, said the people who use the facility should have some kind of say in its supervision.

“I appreciate the Agape people for showing up and supporting their management, but they don’t play here. We play here, and we’re not asking for a change,” he said. “You have world-class people in your hands. Why would you make a change when those who play there aren’t asking for it?”

After hearing comments from more than 80 people, Councilman Loren Gameros made a motion to deviate from the staff-recommended Agape Tennis Academy and enter into negotiations for a contract with Top Seed.

“I believe the constituents have spoken, and we’re here to serve the constituency, not only of this community, but in the interest of what is happening at the Tennis Center.”

Councilman Jeff Harlan, who began playing tennis at the center when he moved to town 17 years ago, agreed.

“I am very mindful of the fact that a public hearing cannot simply be a popularity contest,” he said. “The question for me that I’ve been asking all night is, who can best serve the community and based on what?

“We have something really remarkable here in the Ball family. I don’t see any measurable reason to deviate from what I know and what we’ve heard here tonight is working.”