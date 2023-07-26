Huntington Beach High pegs Brenna Orr as new principal

Huntington Beach High did not have to look far to find its next principal.

Brenna Orr will lead the Oilers, Huntington Beach Union High School District officials announced Tuesday.

Orr has been at Huntington Beach High since 2021, as an assistant principal overseeing guidance and curriculum. She takes over principal duties at the school for Daniel Morris.

Morris left his post after eight years for the same role at Edison High, following the resignation there of Jennifer Graves last month.

“I have been extremely grateful to call HBHS home for the past two years and am thrilled and humbled to transition into the role of principal,” Orr said in a statement. “In my time at Huntington, the talent, skills, compassion and camaraderie have left me in awe. Working alongside Principal Morris and the entire Oiler team, I have witnessed firsthand the dedication and hard work of the students, staff and community who have helped lay a strong foundation of academic, athletic and artistic excellence.”

Orr has spent all of her 15 years in education within the district. She started as a student teacher at Fountain Valley High before being hired as a full-time English teacher there in 2008.

After several years with the Barons, Orr then moved on to an assistant principal role at Marina in 2015, overseeing guidance and curriculum.

She has a bachelor’s degree in sociology and social work from Chapman University and obtained her teaching credential and master’s degree from National University. Orr also has an administrative credential from UC Irvine and is currently finishing up her PhD program at Chapman.

“I am honored to now not only step into this new role within our Oiler community but to lead and guide HBHS into its next chapter,” Orr said. “I look forward to continuing our tradition of collaborating with our students, staff and community as we build upon our legacy and innovate for our future.”