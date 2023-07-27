Surf City (signage) here we come! Plan to rename 405/39 interchange barrels ahead

A rendering of signage proposed for the interchange between State Route 39 and the 405 Freeway in Huntington Beach.

As Huntington Beach prepares for the start of the U.S. Open of Surf Friday, a resolution sponsored by a politician naming a local interchange “Surf City USA” is riding a wave toward adoption by the California Legislature.

Introduced by state Assemblyman Tri Ta (R-Westminster) in late May, Assembly Concurrent Resolution 87 asks Caltrans to determine the cost of creating and installing signs bearing the special designation, to be funded by donations from non-state sources.

Signage will likely be installed on the northbound and southbound sides of the 405 near its interchange with State Route 39 in Huntington Beach. Assembly members are anticipated to vote on the proposal when the Legislature returns from summer recess in mid-August.

Assemblyman Tri Ta (R-Westminster) introduced a resolution to officially name the interchange between state routes 39 and 405 the “Surf City USA” interchange. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

The resolution acknowledges the moniker was adopted in 1991 to recognize the city’s 10 miles of coastline, year-round waves and long surfing history, referencing the US Open, the International Surfing Museum, Surfers’ Hall of Fame and the Surfing Walk of Fame.

Ta — who co-authored the bipartisan proposal with fellow Assemblyman Philip Chen (R- Diamond Bar) and state Sens. Dave Min (D-Irvine), Tom Umberg (D-Orange) and Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) — said he was honored to be able to celebrate the city’s surf and beach culture.

“I am proud to represent a portion of Huntington Beach in the state Assembly and to play a role in recognizing the more than 100 years of surfing history and 10 miles of coastline that truly make Huntington Beach ‘Surf City USA,” he said in a July 7 statement.

“I look forward to this resolution quickly passing the legislature and to soon after proudly drive by signs that say ‘Surf City USA’ — a welcomed tribute of our love for Huntington Beach.”

The resolution was introduced May 26 and referred to the Assembly Transportation Committee on June 1. After some minor amendments, it was advanced to the Assembly floor on July 5 during Clean Beaches Week, a designation intended to inspire preservation and cleanup efforts nationwide.

Ta represents California’s 70th Assembly District, which also includes Fountain Valley, Garden Grove, Los Alamitos and Westminster, along with portions of Santa Ana and Seal Beach.