Motorcyclist injured in collision with car in Huntington Beach Sunday

Huntington Beach police are investigating a traffic collision between a car and a motorcycle that sent one driver to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

The crash was reported about 10 p.m. Sunday on Beach Boulevard near Taylor Drive, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, police said.

According to police, the collision involved a motorcycle and a 2010 Honda Civic. The 41-year-old man who was driving the Honda remained at the scene, and the circumstances of the crash were under investigation, police said.