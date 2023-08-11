Hyatt Regency opens new beachfront restaurant in Huntington Beach

Chef Manfred Lassahn joins guests with a plate of lightly breaded fish-and-chips sliders during the grand opening of Shor, a revitalized concession stand from the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa on Thursday.

Executive chef Manfred Lassahn and food and beverage director Michael Halloran went on road trips to other beach locales after the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa made the winning bid on a beachfront concession a few years ago.

They traveled to spots like Santa Monica and Venice Beach, to name a couple, just to see what the beach food scenes were like.

“We watched more what people were buying than what they were offering,” Lassahn said. “What were they walking away with?”

City officials and members of the Hyatt Regency team officially open the Shor in Huntington Beach on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The Hyatt team hopes that its new concession, located just steps from the sand at Huntington City Beach, is a Shor thing.

Shor restaurant held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday evening, featuring Huntington Beach officials including Mayor Pro Tem Gracey Van Der Mark and Councilmen Pat Burns and Dan Kalmick.

The location had a soft opening about three weeks ago, Hyatt Huntington general manager Peter Rice said, and received its liquor license a few days after that. Hotel guests can reach it via the pedestrian bridge across Pacific Coast Highway, and walk-up guests are also welcome.

A mini version of the Shor Burger was on offer during the official opening of the Shor beachfront concession stand on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Though the vibe is casual, patrons do get full service, chef Corina Rodriguez said. So far, the mix has been about half and half in terms of local customers and hotel guests.

The menu features about 25 items. Rodriguez said the top seller is the Shor Burger, a classic burger with double beef, double American cheese, Shor sauce and caramelized onions on a brioche bun.

Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa general manager Peter Rice makes comments during the grand opening of Shor on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

A fish-and-chip sandwich is another highlight of a menu that also includes items like salads, pizza, tacos, a spicy tuna wrap and plenty of sides. Drink options include cocktails, with the passion fruit mai tai as a signature drink, along with draft beer and wine.

Rodriguez said everything on the menu is made totally from scratch.

Guests at the Shor ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“That goes for sauces, we hand-bread our fish, we do everything from scratch entirely,” she said. “We want to do comfort, familiar classics but done up with a spin. We’re really emphasizing flavor, giving it something a little bit extra that makes it original. We’re trying to set ourselves above the rest.”

Shor, 21500 Pacific Coast Hwy., is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with extended weekend hours until 7 p.m. this summer.