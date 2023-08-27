Advertisement
News

Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023

Daily Pilot & TimesOC e-newspaper for Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.
Daily Pilot & TimesOC e-newspaper for Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.
(Greg Diaz | Staff Designer)
By Daily Pilot Staff
Share

The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all 10 pages of Sunday’s newspaper.

Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.

Daily Pilot e-newspaper for Aug. 27.pdf

Thank you for reading.

Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:

A1

Advertisement

A2

A4

A6

A8

A9

NewsCosta MesaHuntington BeachLaguna BeachNewport BeachFountain ValleyIrvine

More on this Subject

Advertisement