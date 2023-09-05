Motorcyclist chased across three cities escapes; police investigating

A Newport Beach police officer saw a group of motorcyclists driving recklessly at around 9:42 p.m. near West Coast Highway and Orange Street.

Newport Beach police are searching for an unidentified suspect who allegedly fled across three cities after what started as a failed traffic stop on Aug. 29.

Authorities said the incident began after a Newport Beach police officer saw a group of motorcyclists driving recklessly at the intersection of West Coast Highway and Orange Street at around 9:42 p.m. Drivers were doing wheelies and other tricks, and when the officer attempted to perform a traffic stop, one of the drivers did not yield and sped off into Huntington Beach.

The chase later went into Costa Mesa, where the suspect is said to have taken a dirt path that made it difficult for officers to continue giving chase. Huntington Beach police provided support by helicopter as officers set up a perimeter on the ground.

The bike was later recovered and impounded near Pacific Avenue and Victoria Street in Costa Mesa. The suspect is reported to have fled the area.