Around Town: StyleWeekOC returns to Fashion Island on Thursday

Vanessa Hudgens will be the keynote speaker Saturday as part of StyleWeekOC at Fashion Island in Newport Beach. Above, Hudgens arrives at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in March 2022.

Fashion Island will host its 12th annual StyleWeekOC next week. It will kick off with an invitation-only fashion show Thursday at Neiman Marcus that’s a benefit for CASA OC. Other events and in-store promotions will take place through Sunday, Sept. 17.

The keynote speaker at a Womens Wear Daily panel presentation from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday is actress Vanessa Hudgens. She’ll join WWD editor Ryma Chickhoune for a Fashion Fireside Chat. Seating is limited and will be given on a first come, first served basis.

The rest of the weekend will feature in-store celebrations (some including champagne and giveaways) at more than 20 retailers.

For more information or to RSVP for events, visit styleweekoc.com.

Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade Committee seeks volunteers

The Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade Committee will be meeting at 7 p.m. on Sept. 17 to begin organizing the 57th annual Patriots Day Parade next March. Volunteers are needed to organize and help on parade day. Interested readers can reach out to Sandi Werthe for more information on program ads or entries at shworthy@cox.net.

Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce makes last calls for silent auction

A silent auction is held as a part of the Taste of Laguna Food and Music Festival, which will take place on Oct. 5 at the Festival of the Arts grounds. The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce asks those that are interested in donating to the silent auction to do so by Sept. 12. For more information, email joelle@lagunabeachchamber.org or fill out the silent auction form at tasteoflagunabeach.com/silent-auction1.html.

Youth mental health fair set for Sept. 16 at St. James in Newport Beach

“Love and Listen,” a youth mental health fair, will be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 at St. James Episcopal Church in Newport Beach.

Co-sponsored by the church and Hoag Faith Community Nursing, the fair will offer information to improve one’s mental health. Organizers promise food and fun, live music from the George Fryer Combo, PAWS therapy dogs, yoga instruction, a photo booth, on-site mental health support and more.

More information can be found at stjamesnewport.org/lovelisten. St. James is located at 3209 Via Lido, Newport Beach. Parking is available in the church’s parking lot on 32nd Street.

Chabad Center for Jewish Life to hold free High Holiday services

With the Jewish New Year rapidly approaching, the Chabad Center for Jewish Life announced Thursday that it would be hosting free community high holiday services. A service will be held for Rosh Hashanah on Sept. 16 and 17 and for Yom Kippur on Sept. 24 and 25.

“Many families don’t attend services because the synagogue environment is foreign to them. There is a need to reach out and ensure that they too are welcomed to services on these holiest days of the Jewish year,” said Rabbi Reuven Mintz of the Jewish Center in a statement announcing the services.

For more information, visit jewishnewport.com or call (949) 721-9800.

Costa Mesa’s ‘State of the City’ luncheon is Thursday

Mayor John Stephens will update residents and business leaders on the state of the city in an annual address Thursday at the Costa Mesa Hilton, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Hosted by the Costa Mesa Chamber of Commerce, the event will feature a panel discussion centering on the topic of job creation, including insights from Anduril Industries Founder and Chief Operating Officer Matt Grimm, Joshua Gonzalez, head of strategic operations for Northgate Market and South Coast Plaza General Manager Molly Unger.

Tickets are $100 for chamber members and $125 for nonmembers. Online registration is available by visiting costamesachamber.com/events and clicking on the State of the City icon.

Actor Jason Momoa to appear in O.C. to sign Meili vodka bottles

The actor, best known for playing Aquaman, and MadeWorn creator Blaine Halvorson will be dropping by select grocery stores in Orange County on Sept. 19 to sign bottles for their new vodka brand, Meili. Momoa and Halvorson will be at the Laguna Pavillions on Pacific Coast Highway from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and at the Newport Gelson’s from 2 to 3 p.m. on San Miguel Drive.

OC Fair & Event Center announces appointment of 2 new O.C. Fair Board members

Officials from the Orange County Fair & Event Center, organizer of the annual Orange County Fair, announced Thursday Gov. Gavin Newsom had recently appointed two members to the 32nd District Assn.’s Orange County Fair Board of Directors.

Tanya Bilezikjian, of Anaheim, is the chief of staff and vice president at the infrastructure consulting firm MNS Engineers, Inc., having previously served as an engineer for Michael Baker International and the San Diego and Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control boards.

Dimetria Jackson, of Irvine, is a broker associate for eXP Realty of California and has been a principal of her own law firm since 2018. She has held several positions at legal services company Lexolution, Financial Holdings-Nano Banc EVP and Golden State Foods. Jackson is also a member of the Collaborative Courts Foundation Board and the International School of Orange County Board of Trustees and was past president of the Orange County Bar Assn.

The pair will fill vacancies left by former trustees Ashley Aitken and Melahat Rafiei. The positions are unpaid. For more, visit gov.ca.gov/2023/09/07/governor-newsom-announces-appointments-9-7-23/.

O.C. Community Foundation aims to raise $300K for 24 youth nonprofits

The nonprofit O.C. Community Foundation is calling on area residents and philanthropists to participate in a 24-hour Giving Day on Sept. 27 to help raise a collective $550,000 in support of 24 organizations working to elevate academic growth, mental health and social development.

“Igniting Potential” will help drive attention to the work of groups such as the Assistance League of Huntington Beach, Child Creativity Lab, Common Ground, Hope 4 Kids and the Hispanic Education Endowment Fund, among others.

To learn more or make a donation, visit igniting-potential-giving-day.ocnonprofitcentral.org. For information about Orange County Community Foundation Collaborative Giving Days, visit oc-cf.org/giving-days.

Huntington Beach Academy for Performing Arts to present ‘The Secret Garden’

Six performances of “The Secret Garden” will be held at the Huntington Beach Union High School District auditorium at 1905 Main Street in Huntington Beach by the Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts between Sept. 29 and 30 and Oct. 1, 6, 7 and 8. Performances for Fridays and Saturdays begin at 7 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased at hbapa.org/see.

Roger’s Gardens Halloween Boutique opens to the public

Halloween enthusiasts can boast a spookier touch in their yards this fall with the opening of the Roger’s Gardens Halloween Boutique. This year’s theme is “The Witching Hour.” The Corona del Mar boutique has five distinctive areas and is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. For more information, visit rogersgardens.com/blogs/events.

