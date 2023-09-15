Around Town: Newport Harbor Alumni Assn. to host annual Homecoming Tailgate event Sept. 29

Newport Harbor alumni gather for 2022 Homecoming Tailgate event. This year’s gathering will be held on Friday, Sept. 29, hosted by the Newport Harbor High School Alumni Assn.

The Newport Harbor High School Alumni Foundation is hosting its third annual homecoming tailgate and game gathering on Sept. 29, starting at 5 p.m. It will be held at the Environmental Nature Center next door to the field. Kickoff for the game is expected to begin at 7 p.m.

The foundation will also be holding a tribute for 50 years of the John Gust Football Award, named after John Gust — Class of 1974 — who was killed in an auto incident after a skiing trip.

All Gust Award winners, as well as John Gust’s family, friends and teammates will meet at Davidson Field at 4:45 p.m. for a group photo. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit newportharboralumni.org/tailgate. Early bird pricing places tickets at $75 for adults, $40 for children and students — those ages 20 and under.

Prices will hold until Sept. 17. Cost for tickets at the door will be $90 to $100 for adults and $45 to $50 for children and students. Tickets include game entry, soft drinks, food provided by TK Burgers and alcohol for adults.

Sponsorships and proceeds from ticket sales will be going toward the association’s scholarship program. More than $100,000 has been awarded in the last six years.

‘A Great Day in the Stoke’ Saturday in Huntington Beach

The second annual “A Great Day in the Stoke” event will happen all day Saturday, Sept. 16 in Huntington Beach, celebrating surf, culture and community.

The event brings together the largest gathering of Black surfers, and features competition heats starting at 7:30 a.m. at the pier. It was created last year to have a safe space for Black surfers to connect and compete in a contest.

There will also be free surf lessons, plus a beach yoga session led by Walk Good LA and a vendor market.

The awards ceremony will take place in the afternoon, featuring music and a celebration of life.

Surf City 10 takes off Sunday, Sept. 17

The Surf City 10 race will take place on Sunday morning, with both the start and finish lines at Pier Plaza.

The 10-mile race starts at 6:30 a.m, followed by the 10K at 7 a.m. and a 5K at 7:30 a.m.

In conjunction with the race, the following streets will be closed to traffic between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m.: Pacific Coast Highway between Warner Avenue and Beach Boulevard; Twin Dolphin between Pacific View and PCH; Main Street between Walnut and PCH; Goldenwest between Orange and PCH; and Seapoint between Palm and PCH.

Huntington Beach celebrates Blessing of the Waves on Sunday

The Huntington Beach Greater Interfaith Council presents the annual Blessing of the Waves ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m. at Pier Plaza.

Community leaders will gather to celebrate life through music and reflection, with a paddle-out scheduled at the conclusion of the ceremony and taking to the water. Other local and regional leaders will speak, reflect and pray at the event.

All are invited to participate.

Corona del Mar Residents Assn. to hold meeting on disaster preparedness

The Corona del Mar Residents Assn. will hold a meeting on Sept. 21 at 7:30 a.m. to discuss family and home preparedness with the Newport Beach Fire Department.

Additionally, Councilwoman Lauren Kleiman and Mayor Pro Tem Will O’Neill will give updates on the city along with the Newport Beach Police Department’s Lt. Vincelet, who will talk on public safety. The meeting will be held at the OASIS Senior Center in Room No. 2. To RSVP, visit cdmra.org.

Hoag Hospital Foundation to host second annual H.E.R. Summit

The Hoag Hospital Foundation will host its second annual H.E.R. Summit, an event that focuses on the health, wellness and empowerment of women at all stages of life.

This year’s keynote speaker is Rebecca Minkoff. Several panels will be held at the VEA Newport Beach, where the event will be taking place on Sept. 26. It begins at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at hoaghospitalfoundation.org/hersummit for $150 for general admission with a “bring a friend” price of $225 for two tickets.

UC Irvine partners with Be Well OC

UC Irvine announced Tuesday a partnership with Be Well OC to launch a mobile crisis intervention team to support mental health on campus. Two crisis counselors will be a part of the team, which will be dedicated to responding to mental health calls through campus police non-emergency and 911 lines.

Be Well OC has partnerships with several cities in Orange County.

Registration open for Newport Beach’s amateur surf competition

Newport Beach residents and other amateur surfers of all ages are now able to register for the 2023 Newport Beach Surf Championships, set for Sept. 23 and 24.

This is the 34th year that the competition has been held. Interested readers can register in person or online at newportbeach.ca.gov.

Registration costs $33 per entry up until Sept. 20. Registering the day of the event, if space is available, will cost $40 per entry.

Celebrate Coastal Cleanup Day with OC Coastkeeper

The nonprofit OC Coastkeeper is hosting a beach cleanup at Huntington State Beach from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 23, when they’ll meet at Tower #10.

Coastal Cleanup Day is one of the biggest volunteer events in the state, and OC Coastkeeper is currently helping organize around 30 other events in and around inland and coastal Orange County. Last year, more than 2,500 volunteers removed 10,700 pounds of trash in a single day.

The Huntington Beach event will feature a live DJ, sustainability fair and an artist showcase. A list of all other OC Coastkeeper cleanup events is available at coastkeeper.org/cleanup-day.

KidWorks hosts fourth annual Rosé on the Bay

A fundraiser will be held at the bayfront home of Heidi Mendoza on Saturday, Sept. 30 for the benefit of nonprofit KidWorks, which provides academic, personal development and leadership programs for children and teens in under-resourced neighborhoods. This will be the fourth annual Rosé on the Bay. Last year’s event raised $25,000.

“I am truly inspired by the leadership, generosity, and hospitality of these amazing women. Because of them, I’m confident this annual event will again be an overwhelming success,” said chair of the Rosé on the Bay committee and Newport Beach resident Sue Willet in a statement Wednesday.

To RSVP or for sponsorships, readers are encouraged to reach out to Lisa Gels at (714) 834-9400 at the extension 126, or email her at lisa.gels@kidworksoc.org.