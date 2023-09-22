Laguna Beach to consider undergrounding utilities in Woods Cove

An underground utility district for Woods Cove is being considered by the Laguna Beach City Council on Tuesday.

When the Laguna Beach City Council convenes on Tuesday, it will mark the first regularly scheduled meeting of the panel in more than a month.

The panel has met in the interim, with those proceedings leading to the departure of Shohreh Dupuis from her city manager role via a separation agreement. The council appointed Sean Joyce to serve as the interim city manager on Sept. 5.

Community members had a chance to discuss the issue of wildland fire preparedness in a town hall meeting earlier this week. Undergrounding utility lines has been a major topic of discussion as the town looks to mitigate its fire risk.

As part of its agenda Tuesday, the council will consider whether to adopt a resolution of intent to form an underground utility district for the Woods Cove neighborhood. Residents first approached the council with a petition requesting the formation of a district for the area in September 2014, according to a staff report.

Utility companies had to redesign plans for a potential district after additional properties were included in the Woods Cove boundary. The planning commission approved the revised plan on Sept. 7, 2022.

City staff have noted that there are 380 parcels in the proposed underground utility district for Woods Cove. That includes two city-owned parcels — Fire Station No. 2 (285 Agate Street) and Bluebird Park.

Also Tuesday, the council is expected to declare September as Hunger Action Month in Laguna Beach. Another proclamation to declare September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is on the consent calendar.

The meeting will also be the first for new City Atty. Megan Garibaldi, who succeeded Phil Kohn in the position following his decision to retire.