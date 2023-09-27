Advertisement
Locals lace up for breast cancer patients, survivors in Susan G. Komen walk at Fashion Island

More than 8,000 walkers turned out at Fashion Island in Newport Beach Sunday for the Susan G. Komen Orange County “More Than Pink” walk.
(Courtesy of Susan G. Komen Orange County)
By Sara CardineStaff Writer 
Sunny skies and a good cause drew more than 8,000 area residents to Newport Beach’s Fashion Island Sunday for the annual Susan G. Komen “More Than Pink Walk.”

The endeavor aims to raise $650,000 for breast cancer research and critical support for patients, including financial assistance, screening and diagnostics as well as navigational services.

Formerly known as “Race for the Cure,” the annual event — named for an Illinois woman whose death from breast cancer in 1980 inspired a friend to form a foundation in her name — is now known as the “More Than Pink Walk.”

Wearing pink, breast cancer survivors and supporters participating in Sunday’s “More than Pink” walk at Fashion Island are cheered on from the sidelines.
(Courtesy of Susan G. Komen Orange County)

The change came after organizers were forced to sideline the in-person 5K run during the pandemic, shifting instead to a non-competitive online format.

Still, participants along the 5K route Sunday were largely dressed in pink attire, and many donned paper placards bearing tributes to loved ones or honoring their own battles with breast cancer, the second most common cancer found in women.

The turnout was more than double the number of walkers who’d pre-registered for the event, according to national Komen representative Deb Song. With nearly $634,000 raised as of Wednesday, organizers are still accepting contributions to help the walk reach its funding goal.

Supporters can visit komen.org/orangecountywalk to learn more about the Orange County effort and to make a donation online through Oct. 22.

An unidentified 23-year survivor of breast cancer wears the “I walk in celebration of ...” back sign.
An unidentified 23-year survivor of breast cancer wears the “I walk in celebration of ...” back sign that includes the names of cousins and friends who have had breast cancer on Sunday during the “More than Pink” walk held at Fashion Island Sunday.
(Courtesy of Susan G. Komen Orange County)

Sara Cardine

