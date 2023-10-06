Pedestrian, 57, struck and killed at Fountain Valley intersection

A 57-year-old Santa Ana man was killed Tuesday at the intersection of Brookhurst Street and Edinger Avenue in Fountain Valley.

Orange County coroner’s officials were still searching Friday for family members of a 57-year-old Santa Ana man who was struck and killed following a collision Tuesday at the intersection of Brookhurst Street and Edinger Avenue in Fountain Valley.

Police reported Thursday that a white Chevrolet bus traveling southbound on Brookhurst was waiting at the intersection shortly after 1:45 p.m. When the light turned green, the driver took off but struck a pedestrian walking in the crosswalk along Edinger.

The driver, identified only as a 62-year-old man from Santa Ana, stopped the vehicle and later cooperated with officers. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release issued by police.

Orange County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Mike Woodruff said Thursday the coroner’s office was not releasing the name of the pedestrian as staff were still working to identify the victim’s next of kin.

Fountain Valley Police said it is not believed drugs or alcohol played a role in Tuesday’s incident, which is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it is encouraged to contact FVPD’s Traffic Bureau at (714) 593-4481, Incident No. 23-34358.