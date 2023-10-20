Around Town: Opioid misuse forum planned for Oct. 24

A forum focused on raising awareness of opioid misuse and the rise in fentanyl deaths will be held the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 24 at the Coast Community College District Board Room, 1370 Adams Ave., Costa Mesa.

The forum is sponsored by county Supervisor Katrina Foley, the Orange County Health Care Agency, the Coast Community College District, the Newport-Mesa Unified School District, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris and the city of Costa Mesa and its first responders. It is expected to begin at 6:30 p.m. and continue until to 8.

Historic landmark dedication in Corona del Mar

The Corona del Mar Residents Assn. will officially recognize the first structure built in Corona del Mar, the 1907 Hotel Del Mar, as a historic landmark during a dedication ceremony set for 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27 at 314 Carnation.

According to research by the association’s Historical Resources Committee and the Sherman Library, George E. Hart, a Los Angeles real estate developer, envisioned the hotel as the centerpiece of the new community that he laid out. Hart sold the hotel in 1915. Over the years it served as a private club, a tavern and then apartments. Silent movie stars and actors frequented the Palisades Tavern when they were on filming location at Pirates Cove during the 1920s. The original structure was demolished in 1991 and replaced with a condominium development.

For event details and parking options, visit CdMRA.org.

OCC Community Science Night on Nov. 3

Orange Coast College will be opening its doors to elementary school students for the 24th annual Community Science Night on Nov. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. Faculty will show their programs with hands-on experiences. Attendees will be able to explore campus, including its aquarium, planetarium and gardens. The event is free, and all attendees will get a free hot dog.

Events are at the planetarium and some of the surrounding buildings. Parking is available in Lot E and H.

MemorialCare to hold Medicare plan comparison meeting

MemorialCare will hold a free presentation at the Costa Mesa Senior Center at 10 to 11 a.m. on Nov. 15 to help attendees explore options for Medicare Advantage plans. Licensed agents will be on hand, but no commitment is required. For more information contact Cheryl Hirtler at (714) 352-1119 or chirtler@memorialcare.org.

Tri-chamber Sunset Mixer and Cruise set for Oct. 26

The Costa Mesa, Newport Beach and Laguna Beach chambers of commerce are holding a mixer on the Endless Dreams yacht on Thursday, Oct. 26. The cruise leaves from 2431 West Coast Hwy.

There will be food, drinks and networking opportunities for those attending. The event is expected to sell out and those interested are encouraged to RSVP and pay prior to the event.

Costs for members is $50 and $65 for potential members. Register at newportbeach.com. Check-in is from 5 to 5:45 p.m., and the boat leaves at 6:30 p.m. sharp. Public parking can be found at 200 or 280 Tustin Ave.