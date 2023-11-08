Al Zelinka resigns as Huntington Beach city manager

Al Zelinka poses for a picture in his office at Huntington Beach City Hall in Huntington Beach in July 2022, one month after he accepted the role as city manager.

Huntington Beach is looking for a new city manager for the second time in less than two years.

City manager Al Zelinka has resigned and retired from public service, city officials have announced. His last day working for the city was Wednesday.

In closed session Tuesday night, the City Council unanimously approved police chief Eric Parra as the interim city manager. Parra also will continue serving as police chief.

Advertisement

Zelinka had been Huntington Beach’s city manager since June 2022. He came to the position from Riverside, where he had the same role for four years.

He said in a statement Wednesday that he has resigned so he could take better care of his elderly mother.

“My decision to retire is based upon considerations culminating with a significant and challenging personal issue: caregiving of my elderly mother,” Zelinka said. “This is requiring more time, attention and work schedule flexibility than possible while concurrently rendering professional services to the city of Huntington Beach.

“I am grateful for my time serving the City Council and the H.B. community, as well as proud of the many accomplishments realized and the important work underway by the top-notch city staff. I have full confidence in the OneHB Team and am proud of its dedication to the promise and potential of Huntington Beach. I look forward to many good things for the H.B. community.”

Al Zelinka had been Huntington Beach city manager since June of 2022, and previously held the same position in Riverside. (James Carbone)

Huntington Beach hired Zelinka following the November 2021 resignation of former city manager Oliver Chi, who now holds that position in Irvine. Chi himself had been on the job for just more than two years.

Parra, a 30-year native of Huntington Beach, has been Surf City’s police chief since late 2021. He also served as Alhambra chief of police and a division chief with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. as part of more than 35 years of law enforcement experience.

Parra holds a bachelor’s degree from Long Beach State in Criminal Justice, and also earned his Juris Doctor from Western State University College of Law. He is licensed by the State Bar of California.

“During his time with the city, Chief Parra has proven to be an exceptional leader and I am thrilled he is willing to take over as city manager,” Huntington Beach Mayor Tony Strickland said in a statement. “I trust he will do a great job for this city that he also calls home. The residents of Huntington Beach will greatly benefit from his direction and contributions in this new role.”