Man pleads guilty to stealing mail, catalytic converters in Laguna Beach

Four people have been charged with stealing mail and catalytic converters in Laguna Beach.

One of four people charged with stealing mail and catalytic converters pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to 210 days in jail for grand theft and attempted grand theft, Laguna Beach police said Friday.

Felix Rodriguez, 31, also pleaded guilty to a felony count of burglary. He was placed on two years of formal probation.

Co-defendants Karina Esquivel, 38, Edgar Antonio Guzman, 35, and Moses Rodriguez, 27, are awaiting trial. Esquivel is due to be arraigned Nov. 28, Guzman on Dec. 15 and Moses Rodriguez on Nov. 30.

Police were called about 3:41 a.m. Oct. 29 regarding a vehicle burglary in the 100 block of Mountain Road, near South Coast Highway, police said. Police stopped a suspect vehicle near Canyon Acres Drive and Laguna Canyon Road where they found the stolen goods in the vehicle, police said.

All the defendants were charged Wednesday with grand theft, attempted grand theft and burglary, all felonies.