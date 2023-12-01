Music, sweets and Santa help ring in the season at VEA

Where else but in Newport Beach does Santa Claus arrive via a red Ferrari?

Thursday evening an estimated 700 people gathered on the Riviera lawn at the VEA Newport Beach Marriott Resort & Spa for the hotel’s annual tree lighting. The live 30-foot tree from Oregon was impressive, but Santa’s arrival was nothing to sneeze at.

Now in its second year, VEA, a Spanish translation of “see” meant to inspire a coastal destination experience, was known as the Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa until 2022. “Basically our tree lighting is a modern take on the holiday, where all performances are uplifting,” said resort manager Debbie Snavely. “There is live music with solo spotlights on the electric violinist, drummer, sax and DJ, along with performers with dancers.

“We go all out — the owners, Eagle Four Partners and Lyon Living are local and really like to do a lot of events that embrace the community,” she added.

The free community event includes a complimentary photo with Santa, cookies and hot cocoa for kids and holiday cocktails for adults.

According to Snavely, “It’s always a celebration at VEA. We like to say ‘any time’ no matter what transpires at VEA.”

Christmas-costumed Kim Petty came all the way from Sherman Oaks to attend VEA tree-lighting event in Newport Beach. (Susan Hoffman)

Attendee Kim Petty came dressed head to toe in holiday garb that included a star-topped glitter Christmas-tree hat, tinsel-topped boots and a glowing fur-trimmed jacket. She came all the way from Sherman Oaks after she heard about the event online. “I was really looking forward to coming, and I have no regrets so far,” said Petty. “It’s an amazing event, and I just got here.”

Cheri and Scott Wallace toast with champagne Thursday at the VEA Newport Beach Marriott Resort & Spa tree lighting. (Susan Hoffman)

Newport Beach residents Cheri and Scott Wallace didn’t have to travel far to enjoy the festivities. “We live in the area and go to all of the Christmas tree-lighting events,” said Scott Wallace. “So far this one is more elaborate, with the waiters, champagne, wine, bourbon-spiked hot cocoa, cider with rye whiskey, eggnog brandy, coffee and cookies, which are all free.”

There was also plenty of nonalcoholic hot chocolate for the kids along with an assortment of delicious goodies like candy, gingerbread men and frosted cookies. Yessie Flores of Santa Ana, who brought her children, said, “It’s a great way to start off the holidays.”

Yessie Flores of Santa Ana enjoys sweet treats with her kids, Jaden Aguilar, 10, and Lexie Quinn, 7, at the VEA Marriott holiday celebration Thursday night. (Susan Hoffman)

Hotel guest Lane Scheimer, who arrived from Maui decided to take part in the celebration activities rather than sit in his room. I was [originally] supposed to stay three days, and I’ve been here three weeks,” chuckled Scheimer. “ I came here seeking greener pastures.”

Scheimer, who has lived in Maui for 30 years, explained that he had to get away from the burn zones and the unsafe conditions of breathing the toxic air.

Another reason for his extended stay was the welcoming environment he has experienced during his visit.

“The staff and everyone here is absolutely wonderful and so much of the holiday spirit,” said Scheimer. “I was born on Christmas Day, so the whole world is celebrating my birthday.”