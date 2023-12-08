Fashion Island hosts menorah lighting for Hanukkah

Asher Avital, of Newport Beach, lights the menorah for the start of Chanukah during Festival of Lights public Menorah lighting ceremony hosted by Chabad Center for Jewish Life at the Atrium Garden Court at Fashion Island in Newport Beach on Thursday.

Celebrants marked the first night of Hanukkah at Fashion Island with some trepidation among the local Jewish community.

A menorah lighting took place in the retail center’s atrium garden court, with the first candle lit by a family member of a hostage in the Israel-Hamas war. During the event, Newport Beach residents Stephanie and Asher Avital carried a poster of their cousin, Or Levy, asking for his release.

Rabbi Reuven Mintz, from the Chabad Center for Jewish Life, right, introduces Stephanie and Asher Avital, of Newport Beach, whose cousin, Or Levy is a hostage held by Hamas in Gaza. (James Carbone)

The conflict has cast a dark shadow over the holiday also known as the Festival of Lights. Many in the Jewish community are fearful of growing antisemitism and grieving over the scale of loss in the Middle East since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

But beyond the conflict, the lighting Thursday night was a celebration of the holiday. Performances by the Orange County Klezmers kicked off the event, and prayers and words of hope were offered for the safe return of hostages and a peaceful end to the war. Also provided were holiday crafts, gifts and treats, in addition to face painting and balloon animals for children. Attendees were encouraged to donate toys for a community toy drive.

Families smile as they are gifted a lighted blue dreidel headband for the Festival of Lights public menorah lighting ceremony hosted by Chabad Center for Jewish Life at the atrium garden court at Fashion Island in Newport Beach. (James Carbone)

“It is a holiday that enriches our lives,” Rabbi Reuven Mintz of the Chabad Center for Jewish Life said in a statement. “In ancient times, our ancestors rededicated the Menorah and its lights in Jerusalem. [At this ceremony], we rededicate ourselves to making this world a better and brighter place, by performing acts of goodness and kindness. Chanukah also transmits the universal and timely message that ultimately good will prevail over evil, freedom over oppression and light over darkness.”