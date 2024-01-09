One dead after motorcycle collision in Huntington Beach

A motorcyclist died Monday night after a traffic collision in Huntington Beach.

Huntington Beach Police Department officers responded to a crash involving a blue Honda Civic and a red Harley-Davidson on Monday at about 9 p.m., on Gothard Street north of Center Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found the rider of the Harley-Davidson, a 46-year-old male from Midway City, deceased at the scene. The driver of the Honda, a 66-year-old female from Huntington Beach, was uninjured and cooperated with investigators.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the Harley-Davidson was traveling northbound on Gothard Street and appeared to lose control, veering into oncoming southbound traffic. The Honda, which was southbound on Gothard Street in the No. 2 lane, abruptly stopped, and the motorcycle collided with the vehicle.

Impairment does not appear to have been a factor with the driver of the Honda, officials said. It is unknown if impairment was a factor with the rider of the Harley-Davidson.

The collision investigation is ongoing and being handled by the HBPD Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT). Anyone who may have witnessed it or the events leading up to it is encouraged to contact HBPD Traffic Investigator Vishal Rattanchandani at (714) 536-5231.